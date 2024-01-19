Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Drone Show Practice Video Surfaces Ahead of Ram Temple Inauguration in Ayodhya

The construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, is progressing with great ambition, and preparations are well underway. The consecration of the Ram idol is scheduled for January 22, and authorities are meticulously finalizing arrangements to ensure a smooth experience for devotees. In a unique initiative, the administrators of the recently erected Ram Mandir have conducted a drone show practice.

The video showcasing this practice has quickly gone viral, gaining traction on X, formerly Twitter, within minutes of its release. Those who have watched the video are expressing their emotions in various ways, with some describing it as giving them goosebumps.

The video, titled "Ramu Mandiram Drone Show Practice," has garnered numerous comments, further highlighting its popularity. Take a moment to watch this captivating video.