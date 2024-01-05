'...read up more': X User Schools Abhijit Iyer-Mitra Over His ‘Mahua Moitra’ Jibe on New Zealand MP’s Haka Performance

Journalist and right-wing commentator Abhijit Iyer-Mitra drew criticism on social media platform X, after he took a jibe at Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra while sharing a clip of an indigenous lawmaker in New Zealand performing the Maori haka in the Parliament. Iyer-Mitra, while sharing the clip, said: "My personal congratulations to Hon’ble Sushri Mahua Moitra ji on her election to New Zealand’s parliament. Truly insightful and impactful speech."

An X user, while responding to his tweet, said, "That is a war dance, the haka, of the Maori tribe. It is a warriors dance signifying the tribe’s pride strength and unity . It begins with a powerful and rhythmic chant called the “whakaeke,” which sets the tone for the performance. Different forms of Haka include Whakatū Waewae, Tūtū Ngārahu, and Peruperu".

"Additionally, the Ngeri is a Haka performed without weapons, aimed at motivating warriors psychologically, while Manawa Wera Haka is associated with funerals or occasions involving death. Historically, war Haka (Peruperu) were performed by warriors before battle to showcase their strength and intimidate opponents. These powerful displays included facial contortions like bulging eyes (Pūkana) and protruding tongues (Whetero). The dance incorporated a wide range of vigorous body actions, such as slapping the hands against the body and stomping the feet", said the X user, who goes by the name of A.D (medusaflower) on the platform.

"The trembling hand movements in the Haka trace back to a Māori legend. Tama-nui-te-ra, the sun god, and his wife Hine-Raumati embodying summer, had a son named Tane-Rore. The quivering appearance of the air on hot summer days is believed to be Tane-Rore dancing for his mother, serving as the foundation of all Haka( I loved this legend ) I hope that captured your interest to read up more on the subject! Meantime Congratulations to @MahuaMoitra to be liked to this great tradition and the outstanding warriors of Maori . It is a real compliment," said a user on X (formerly known as Twitter).

A video of the maiden speech of New Zealand's youngest MP, Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, delivered in December 2023, has gone viral on social media. In her powerful speech, the 21-year-old, who belongs to the Maori indigenous people of New Zealand, made a promise to her electorate, saying, "I will die for you... but I will live for you."

Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke was elected to the New Zealand Parliament in October last year after defeating Nanaia Mahuta, who held the seat since its formation in 2008 and has been an MP since 1996, according to the New Zealand Herald.