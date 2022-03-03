Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Jai Hind... Yukta from Pune brought 'Neela' home

New Delhi: Thousands of Indian students are stranded in Ukraine due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Meanwhile, the Government of India has undertaken the task of repatriating students under Operation Ganga, which is in full swing. At this time, two Indian students from there requested to bring their dog back to India. In particular, the government allowed these students to take their dogs. It is noteworthy that the Union Minister also appreciated the animal love of the students. Indian students are facing major difficulties in returning home from Ukraine. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent four Union Ministers to neighboring countries of Ukraine, from where Indian students are being repatriated. Meanwhile, a student had requested to take his dog to home. With the permission of the Minister, the students are returning home with their beloved animals.

A student named Yukta from Pune requested to come to India with her dog Neela. With the help of the Air Force via Poland, both Yukta and Neela returned safely to India. For this, Yukta has said that Minister General V.K. Singh helped her a lot. So, VK Singh also tweeted that he will meet Yukta and Neela in India soon. Also, "I am enjoying this service, Jai Hind..." he said.

Happy to be of service.

I am sure Neela would have been a well behaved passenger. Will see both of you again when I am back.

Take care.

Jai Hind. https://t.co/FmetvbUuaB — General Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) March 3, 2022

General V.K. Singh shared a video on Twitter. In it, a student is seen boarding an Air Force plane with her dog. At that time, Minister V. K. Singh appears to be cuddling the dog. While the challenge is to repatriate stranded citizens in Ukraine, accompanying pets are being flown to India. Therefore, this student and the campaign is being appreciated.

A girl from Kerala also brought a pet dog to India

Arya Aldran is a student living in Kerala. The photo she is shared, It shows her with a dog in her arms. Also, the joy of returning safely from the battlefield with a dog. On social media, Arya's efforts to save her dog are being appreciated. Arya is a student at the National Pirogov Memorial Medical University in Vinnitsa, Ukraine. Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty said Arya is a resident of Idukki district. That's the way the world works, "he said.