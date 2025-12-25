Santa Spotted in US Skies? Netizens Report Red Sleigh Seen Over Multiple Cities (Watch Videos)

Social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter) buzzed with several videos pointing Santa on red sleigh in sky. Seeing this rare and unliveable sighting, excitement swept across the United States, including in New York City where sleigh passing over the Statue of Liberty on eve of Christmas on Wednesday.

US citizens have witnessed a man in a red shiny sleigh flying across the skies of major cities, including San Francisco, New York City, Philadelphia and Chicago. However, it is not confirmed yet, what the object like Santa's sleigh seen blinking.

🚨#BREAKING: Thousands are reporting a Mysterious Sightings of a Man in a Red Sleigh that has been Spotted Soaring Over Multiple Cities Across the Nation



📌#UnitedStates | #USA



At Rawsalerts, we are currently receiving thousands possibly millions of reports of multiple… pic.twitter.com/AANB2hk5ED — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 25, 2025

Several social media users claimed it might be a drown show secretly organised by the US government to excite people on the Christmas eve. Social media platforms were flooded with videos and photos showing a mysterious sleigh-shaped object with “reindeer-shaped drones.”

🚨#BREAKING: Chicago law enforcement are urgently urging the public to stop shooting at Santa Claus. Once again, they are asking people to refrain from shooting at Santa in Chicago while he's trying to deliver presents to children. pic.twitter.com/4rCtU8yOSx — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 25, 2025

Chicago law enforcement urged residents to stop shooting at Santa Claus, reminding the public that the man in red is “just trying to deliver presents.” Eyewitnesses across multiple states reported hearing faint jingling sounds and laughter described as “jolly.”

Did Santa’s Sleigh Just Show Up on Flightradar24?

Earlier on December 23, Flightradar24 reported an unusual sighting at nearly 60,000 feet on the horizon. The call sign read R3DN053, the aircraft type was labelled SLEI (Sleigh) and its registration displayed a cheeky HOHOHO. The route? XMS to XMS – North Pole to North Pole.

We’ve been informed that Santa just made a brief stop in the Serengeti. Apparently the “Big 5” had been nice this year.



Track Santa: https://t.co/7A0DpIV9u0pic.twitter.com/GW4hlOBZKv — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) December 24, 2025

Santa's sleigh is the most followed flight on the flight tracking platform Flightradar24. "Santa is on his way across the ocean to deliver presents furthest from the North Pole," said Flightradar24 in a post on X.

Continuing a tradition that began in 1955, the North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) is utilising its global tracking systems to follow Santa Claus on his Christmas flight.

The LIVE tracker can be seen below or at NORAD's website. As of Christmas Eve morning, Santa was getting toys prepared at his workshop.