Sleeping Polar Bear Wins Wildlife Photography Award

Nima Sarikhani, a British photographer, has clinched the Wildlife Photographer of the Year People's Choice Award with a stunning image of a polar bear peacefully dozing on an iceberg. The serene picture showcases a young polar bear finding solace in a makeshift bed of ice, highlighting the delicate relationship between animals and their environment.

Dr. Douglas Gurr, the director of the Natural History Museum, praised Sarikhani's work for its ability to evoke the beauty and vulnerability of our planet, serving as a poignant reminder of the urgent need to address climate change and habitat loss. Sarikhani's journey to capture this moment involved three days of navigating through dense fog in Norway's Svalbard archipelago, eventually leading him to spot the polar bear resting on the ice. The bear, a young male, meticulously carved out a comfortable spot on a small iceberg, providing Sarikhani with the perfect opportunity to immortalize this scene of tranquility amidst the harsh Arctic environment.

“I am so honoured to have won this year's People’s Choice award for WPY, the most prestigious wildlife photography competition. This photograph has stirred strong emotions in many of those who have seen it. Whilst climate change is the biggest challenge we face, I hope that this photograph also inspires hope; there is still time to fix the mess we have caused,” Sarikhani said.