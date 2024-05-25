SRH vs RR Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Sunrisers Hyderabad Advance to IPL 2024 Final with Thumping Win Over Rajasthan Royals

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) booked their ticket to the IPL 2024 final with a convincing 36-run win over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 2. But the real fireworks happened online, where hilarious memes about SRH's win sent social media into a frenzy.

Take a look at some of these memes below:

SRH entering into the final after beating RR 🔥#SRHvsRRpic.twitter.com/ngAZXYb3HD — Desi Bhayo (@desi_bhayo88) May 24, 2024

KKR seeing SRH in finals pic.twitter.com/wrOod4fxow — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 24, 2024

Gautam Gambhir to KKR Team before KKR vs SRH in the IPL Final🔥#IPLFinalpic.twitter.com/ZQwB0wlvzn — Rinku Singh FC (@ImSloth24) May 24, 2024

IPL final between two Crowd Silencers. pic.twitter.com/vH6iPqLAEM — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) May 24, 2024

SRH will face the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on May 26th at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. SRH posted a competitive 175/9 on the board thanks to a fighting half-century (50 runs from 34 balls) from Heinrich Klaasen. The bowling attack then took over, with exceptional performances from the spin duo of Shahbaz Ahmed and part-timer Abhishek Sharma.

The turning point came in the powerplay overs, where the two left-arm spinners ran through the strong RR batting line-up. Shahbaz stifled the early momentum by dismissing key players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, and Ravichandran Ashwin. Abhishek, meanwhile, accounted for the crucial wickets of Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer.

The pacers chipped in as well, with T Natarajan leading the way with economical figures of 1/13 in his three overs. The lack of dew in the second innings further aided the SRH bowlers, who maintained an excellent grip on the ball throughout their spell.

RR's chase faltered after a promising start by Jaiswal (42 runs from 21 balls). Their vaunted spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ashwin couldn't replicate the success of their SRH counterparts on a pitch that seemed to favour spin bowling in the second half.

Dhruv Jurel provided a late fightback with a valiant 56 off 35 balls, but the lack of support from other batsmen meant RR fell short of the target, eventually finishing at 139 all out.

This win sparked jubilation among SRH fans, with social media flooded with memes celebrating their team's return to the IPL final. The stage is now set for a thrilling clash between SRH and KKR, with both teams vying for IPL 2024 glory.