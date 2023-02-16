Jobs aspirants waiting for recruitment in Bamu

Aurangabad: Hundreds of aspirants are waiting for the commencement of recruitment at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.

The other universities of the State like Gondwana University and Swami Ramanand Teert Marathwada University started recruitment. Their colleges also started publishing recruitment advertisements. However, Bamu did not get a nod for the recruitment from the Higher and Technical Education Department.

A total of 143 posts of teaching and 353 posts of non-teaching are vacant in Bamu. No full-time recruitment for a decade. This has resulted in increasing vacant posts and putting an additional burden on existing employees. The shortage of staff has impacts on students' education quality. Some of the departments have just one or two teachers. The help of contractual and clock hour basis is being taken to complete the syllabus on time. There were restrictions on the recruitment of teachers since 2017. The Government decided to fill 80 per cent of vacant posts out of the total approved. Because of this, a total of 73 teachers' posts will be filled in Bamu.

The university administration has sent the proposal for assistant professors recruitment to the Higher Education Department (Mumbai). Currently, the proposal is pending with the general administration department. The advertisement will be published, once the proposal gets approval. Job aspirants are waiting for the beginning of the recruitment drive in Bamu eagerly.