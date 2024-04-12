Swiggy Delivery Boy Caught Stealing Shoes Outside Gurugram Flat; Company Reacts As Video Goes Viral

A viral video depicting a Swiggy Instamart delivery agent purportedly stealing shoes from outside a residence in Gurugram has sparked widespread attention. The footage captures the delivery individual completing a delivery, briefly departing, and subsequently returning to seize the shoes, concealing them within a towel before leaving the scene.

Swiggy's drop and PICK up service. A delivery boy just took my friend's shoes (@Nike) and they won't even share his contact. @Swiggy@SwiggyCares@SwiggyInstamartpic.twitter.com/NaGvrOiKcx — Rohit Arora (@_arorarohit_) April 11, 2024

The video was shared by X user Rohit Arora, who said, “Swiggy’s drop and PICK up service. A delivery boy just took my friend’s shoes (@Nike) and they won’t even share his contact.”

Since its posting, the video has garnered over 721,000 views, drawing significant attention. Swiggy also responded to the incident, which replied saying, "We expect better from our delivery partners. Do meet us on DM, so we can assist you better".

Hey Rohit, we expect better from our delivery partners. Do meet us on DM, so we can assist you better.



However, in the follow-up tweet, Arora claimed that the company told him that they couldn't track their rider. " We need to contact their legal team or file a police complaint. At this point its not about shoes its about safety. The rider was let into the house for delivering goods. Now we all have to think about doing it," he wrote.