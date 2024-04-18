Tamil Nadu: Tourists Have Lucky Escape As Wild Elephant Chases Them (Watch Video)

Elephants, often revered as the guardians of the jungle for their immense strength, are renowned for their gentle demeanor despite their power. These majestic creatures typically prefer a tranquil existence in the forest, avoiding conflict whenever possible. However, they can display aggression when provoked or threatened. With their exceptional hearing, elephants are particularly sensitive to sound, especially high pitches.

Recently, a video surfaced of an elephant chasing a jungle safari vehicle in Madumalai National Park, located in the Nilgiris District of Tamil Nadu. The footage captured the tense moment when two elephants pursued the vehicle, causing panic among the occupants. Fortunately, the tourists managed to escape unharmed as the elephants eventually retreated into the jungle.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of respecting wildlife and their habitats. Provoking animals for the sake of entertainment or thrill-seeking can have dangerous consequences for both humans and wildlife. Similar incidents, such as a tiger being agitated by a gypsy driver in Jim Corbett, Uttarakhand, resulting in a charge towards tourists, highlight the need for strict enforcement of wildlife protection laws. In the latter case, the driver was rightfully apprehended under the Wildlife Protection Act.



