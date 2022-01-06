This Korean boy, speaks Hindi says, he learnt it by watching 'CID' & 'Crime Patrol'

In this corona period the Korean industry grabbed the attention of the world, people in the country India also got inclined towards K-dramas, K-pop, K-beauty, and K-cuisine all the Korean language art. Even though we have seen most of the Korean food culture and fashion style in India. While we are still learning their culture, a Korean boy is killing it in Hindi culture. A Korean youtube name Lee Junhak speaks Hindi with such fluency, that you will be shocked to hear.



Lee Junhak runs a Youtube channel and also has massive followers on Instagram, his user name is koreakalala_aka_hiran_premi on both platforms. His videos and pictures clearly give the indication that how much he loves Indian culture. He runs his Youtube channel in the Hindi language and even gives a tutorial to Korean people on the Hindi Language. Not only that he also speaks the Indian language Bengali, amazingly.

He claims that he has visited many Indian places and also adopted many Indian cultures. Well, his Instagram post is the proof. The interesting part is that he says, that he learned Hindi by watching the Hindi TV series CID and Crime Patrol. Yes! You read that right.