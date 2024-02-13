Tiger Fight Video: Tourist Captures Veera and Bhela's Fierce Battle in Maharashtra's Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve

A clash between two tigers was captured on a tourist camera in Maharashtra's Tadoba-Andhari tiger reserve on Monday, February 12. In the shared video, it is seen that the two tigers, Veera and Bhela, attacked each other with loud roars and fought over the territory for a long time.

A video of fighting tigers has gone viral on social media as i was shared by the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Maharashtra Forest Departmen with captioned "A tourist captured the incredible sight on his camera when a wild tiger and a bela tiger fought in the Belara buffer zone of Tadoba National Park."

Notably Maharashtra's oldest and largest National Park, the "Tadoba National Park", also known as the "Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve" is one of India's 47 project tiger reserves existing in India. It lies in the Chandrapur district of Maharashtra state and is approximately 150 km from Nagpur city.

According to the 2010 National Census on Tigers, there are about 43 tigers in the reserve, which is one of the highest in India.