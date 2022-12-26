Top Viral videos: Choti Bachi Ho Kya?

In April 2022, the hashtag #ChotiBachiHoKya was popular on Twitter, and netizens inundated the hashtag with memes and jokes. The line "Chhoti Bachi Ho Kya?" comes from Tiger Shroff's 2014 film Heropanti. So why did it go viral years later? A mimicry artist mimicked Tiger Shroff's line by merging two dialogues from the film with a Hera Pheri scene. Before the release of Heropanti 2, the overnight internet sensation recreated the viral video "Chhoti Bachi Ho Kya?" with Tiger Shroff himself.

Recreator of #ChotiBachiHoKya 😊😍🙏🏻 thankyou guys for love and support

Thankyou @iTIGERSHROFF sir agar apne heropanti me woh dialogue na bole hote toh me bhi use mimic karke hit na hopata 😁 love you sir big fan 😍❤️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/DaOc4mRFtK — Deependra singh (@Deepend38055596) April 23, 2022