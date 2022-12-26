Top Viral Videos: Hrithik Roshan loses cool on fan for forcibly clicking selfie

Hritik Roshan has a huge fan base, and the actor is frequently swarmed by them for selfies and pictures. Hrithik was spotted outside a theatre in September after seeing "Brahmastra" with his kids, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. He became agitated and enraged, though, when a fan attempted to aggressively take a selfie with him. A video of this event has gone viral on social media, showing a fan breaking through the actor's security and forcibly taking a selfie with Hrithik. Soon the security personnel pushed the fan away, and before getting inside his car and leaving, Hrithik told the fan, "Kya kar raha hai." Several netizens responded to this video after seeing it. While some made the comment, "I don't like this Bollywood actor's attitude," and others said, "It was a fan's mistake."