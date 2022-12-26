Top Viral Videos: Kala Chasma by Quick Style

Quick Style, a Norwegian all-male dance crew, went viral on social media after performing a spectacular Bollywood dance number at a crew member's wedding. More and more Instagram users are getting into the dancing movement, adopting choreography from Quick Style's popular performances. The dancer team first shared clips of their performance on Instagram, where they quickly went viral. The first reel, Kala Chashma, catapulted them to viral fame and even made headlines. It earned millions of views, as did their subsequent videos for songs like Chura Ke Dil Mera, Sadi Gali, and Tumse Milke Dil Ka. Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar, and Katrina Kaif were among those who praised their performance. The entire wedding performance has received over 50 million views on YouTube.

Their choreography was unique, cool, energetic, and a lot of fun to see. Because Quick Style's choreography for Kala Chashma, Sadi Gali, Chura Ke Dil Mera, and other songs is so outstanding, many people, influencers, and stars began copying the same routines. The dancing trend's signature move involves one person feigning to collapse as the song begins, then falling on all fours and twerking their back to the beats.