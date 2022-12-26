Top viral videos: Royal Bengal Tiger Swimming Across River Brahmaputra

There are several videos on the internet showing wildlife rescue, as animals are rarely trapped in conditions they cannot escape. That is when humans must step in and save the helpless animals. A recent example is a tiger that became trapped on an island after swimming for hours and was successfully returned to the wild. You may see the video here.



A tiger was seen swimming at Umananda today morning @guwahaticity pic.twitter.com/OW8M0EkDI5 — Julee Bezbaruah.Guwahati (@JuleeBezbaruah) December 20, 2022

A few days ago, several videos on Twitter showed a majestic Bengal tiger swimming in the Brahmaputra river. According to reports, the tiger swam through the river for more than ten hours in order to reach Umananda Island. No one was hurt when the tiger was tranquillized and safely transported from the island's rocks, where it had taken refuge. The little cave was located on Peacock Island, close to Guwahati.