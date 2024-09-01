Two Men Transport Rescued Crocodile on Scooter Found in Vadodara’s Vishwamitra River to Forest Department: Video Goes Viral

Due to Typhoon Asna, Gujarat has been experiencing heavy rainfall, leading to widespread flooding across the region. Rescue teams are actively assisting in the water-affected areas. In Vadodara, intense rainfall and waterlogging have caused ponds and rivers to overflow, resulting in significant inundation of homes. The Vishwamitri River, which runs through Vadodara and is known for its crocodile population, has been overflowing for the past two days. A video of two men carrying a crocodile rescued from Vishwamitra river to forest department has gone viral on social media.

Efforts to rescue the crocodile were successful, and a video showing two men carrying the crocodile on a two-wheeler to the forest department office has also gone viral. The video captures the unusual sight of the men carrying the crocodile. In a video shared by an X handle @gharkekalesh, a volunteer sitting on the pillion seat can be seen holding a crocodile, with its mouth taped, on a busy road in Vadodara.

Two young men took a crocodile found in Vishwamitra river in Vadodara to the forest department office on a scooter

Crocodile Rescued From Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda Campus in Vadodara



Upon receiving news of the crocodile's presence on the university campus, forest officials rushed to the scene. They successfully rescued the large reptile and relocated it to a safe area. Such incidents of crocodiles appearing in residential areas of Vadodara due to the flooding of the Vishwamitri River are common. Range Forest Officer Karansinh Rajput said, "We have rescued 10 crocodiles in the last 5 days. Two have been released and 8 are still with us. We will release them when the water level of the river decreases... Today, we rescued a 14-foot crocodile from a house near Kamnath Mahadev temple, one from near the Ratri Bazar and an 11-foot crocodile from the Zoology Department of the MS University."

On Wednesday, a video surfaced showing a large crocodile roaming in the residential areas of Vadodara. According to reports, a 15-foot crocodile had waded through floodwaters and reached a house in a colony located near the Vishwamitri River. Locals in the area immediately informed forest officials, and volunteers from the department quickly arrived at the scene. They rescued the crocodile, which was found resting at the door of a house.