UPSC Website Down on Last Day of Civil Services Exam Registration, Aspirants Demand Deadline Extension

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) website encountered technical difficulties on Tuesday, causing inconvenience to aspiring candidates registering for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2024.

Social media platforms witnessed numerous complaints from users regarding the website's unavailability. Many urged the UPSC to address the technical issues promptly to allow them to submit their applications before the deadline.

"Dear @UPSC_Official, please fix the server issues so aspirants can fill up their forms on time. This is causing unnecessary stress and inconvenience for many," tweeted one user, highlighting the anxiety caused by the technical difficulties.

Another user expressed similar sentiments, stating, "@upsc_official esteemed commission your site has been down or busy for more than 3 hours. UPSC exam filling is hampered for last hour fillers. Please see through the same."4

Calls for an extension of the application deadline emerged due to the website issues. Users requested the commission to consider the extenuating circumstances and grant additional time for form submission.

"Please extend today's deadline. We can't upload our form because the site is not working @upsc_official @DoPTGoI," pleaded one user.

As of now, the UPSC has not issued an official statement regarding the website issues or the possibility of extending the application deadline. It is recommended that aspirants stay updated by following the official UPSC channels for further announcements.

Notably, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is set to conclude the online application process for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2024 today, March 5.