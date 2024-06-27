US: Sinkhole at Gordon Moore Park in Illinois Swallows Light Pole; Shocking Video Goes Viral

CCTV footage from Gordon F. Moore Community Park showing a sinkhole opening up at the soccer fields and swallowing a massive light pole has gone viral and raised questions in the minds of Netines.

According to Fox2now.com, Michael Haynes, director of Alton Parks & Recreation, said that the surface all went down, and the lights in the middle have gone. He said mines below the ground caused the sinkhole on Thursday, around 8.30 am.

A video of the sinkhole is going viral on social media. In the video, a big and deep hole approximately 100 feet in the ground is seen with crews working around it.

Haynes was told crews were mining 150 feet below the soccer fields. He estimates the drop in the sinkhole to be about 50 feet or deeper and 100 feet wide. The park will rely on geologists and engineers to come up with a plan moving forward.