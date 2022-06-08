VIDEO! Girl making Insta Reel gets attacked by bull
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 8, 2022 05:59 PM2022-06-08T17:59:50+5:302022-06-08T18:02:21+5:30
Instagram Reels has created many young content creators. It is now very difficult to break this habit of youth. Young people upload a lot of reels every day to become popular on social media. No one knows when a real hit will come and which video will become a social media sensation in a day.
Meanwhile a girl's video is currently going viral. A young woman was standing in front of a bull and making a funny reel. The bull attacked the girl as soon as started to shoot a reel.
This funny video has gone viral on social media. This video has got a lot of likes and comments. Commenting on this video, one user said, "If you dance in front of a bull, the bull will attack you."
