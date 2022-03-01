VIDEO! Ukrainian TikToker shows how to drive an armored tank in a viral video

The catastrophic war between Ukraine and Russia is raging. Many such videos have surfaced on social media, showing Russia's attack in Ukraine. The Russian military is infiltrating Ukraine from all sides, but now it is also bombing parts of the general population. A 64-kilometer-long contingent of Russian troops can be seen on the streets of Ukraine. Meanwhile, a video of a Ukrainian woman is going viral on social media, which you can't believe your eyes after watching. Ukraine's social media influencer Nastya Tuman shared a video from her Instagram handle showing her inside a tank.

Nastya Tuman shared the video and wrote in the caption, ‘If you see an empty military tank lying on the road, how do you start it? I'll tell you how. Also, save this video, it will be very useful in the future, she said. In the video, Nastya claims that she entered an empty tank and then learned to drive herself. As you can see in the video, the woman is sitting inside the tank, tells how to start, change gears, and then drive.

The video, which was uploaded to Instagram a day ago, has been liked by about 35,000 people, with dozens of people responding to it. People are sharing this video of Nastya Tuman on different social media platforms.

After sharing the video, Nastya Tuman was also criticized. She later clarified that I did not upload it for the purpose of promoting the war, but recorded it as satirical. Ukraine and Russia have been at war since last Thursday. Since then, a number of videos have gone viral on social media, depicting the devastation in Ukraine.