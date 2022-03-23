Viral Signature: 'Unique signature' of Guwahati Medical College official goes viral, triggers memes

A signature is a handwritten depiction of someone's name that a person writes on documents as a proof of identity and intent. There are a lot of frauds that take place due to people who cheat with fake signatures. A unique signature of an official at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital has gone viral on social media. If you look at the signature of this officer, you can't even guess what his name is.

The signature has gone viral with the stamp of the Orthopedic Department and Registrar of Guwahati Medical College and Hospital, dated March 4, 2022.

The signature went viral after a user named Ramesh shared a photo of the unique signature on Twitter. While sharing the post, Ramesh wrote in the caption that he has seen many artistic signatures but this official's signature is the best one.

Users compared the signature with the spine of a porcupine; not only that, they also shared pictures of other illegible signatures.

It looks like a procupine 😅 pic.twitter.com/JhdgvgVSwD — Swapnil (@Unsubtle_og) March 21, 2022

Ask him to sign again & I am sure he will not be able match same number of loops. By the way what’s the name of this animal drawing lover. — Deepak Bansal 🇮🇳 (@deepak_bansal11) March 21, 2022