Viral! Tamil Nadu school students drinks alcohol in bus, see video

A video has emerged on Thursday in which school students have been seen consuming alcohol on a moving bus in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu district, the video has gone so viral on social media.

According to the reports, the video is been recorded by one of the students. It shows a group of girls and boys opening beer bottle and consuming it. The students are believed to be from the government school of Chengalpattu. According to the sources the incident took place on Tuesday.

The students were in school uniform and were in the Thirukazhukundram to Thachur bus. The district education official said the investigation has already been started in this regard after the investigation action will be taken, the official said.