Viral Throwback: "Battle of Baghpat" Anniversary Marks 3 Years of Einstein Chacha's Fame

If you're a history enthusiast, you've likely come across the battles of Panipat or Haldi Ghati, and perhaps you're familiar with the conflicts involving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Today, however, we delve into a more contemporary and widely viewed clash that captured the internet's attention: the Battle of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh.

This particular showdown featured a face-off between two groups of street food vendors, a spectacle that continues to be revered on social media. A video capturing the essence of this battle resurfaced, marking the third anniversary of the event. Amidst the chaos, one image remains vivid: a vendor in a kurta, his hair adorned with mehendi, valiantly subduing rival sellers.





The world famous Baghpat Chaat battle was fought on this day.



- Remembering the legends on Third Anniversary.pic.twitter.com/BHpjM4TEe5 — زماں (@Delhiite_) February 22, 2024

As users reminisce and share this video, one individual on X wrote, "The world-renowned Baghpat Chaat battle unfolded on this very day." Let us honor the legends on this Third Anniversary. Other users write Today we gather to mark the anniversary of the most pivotal battle fought in the subcontinent's history. The battle that defined the cultural milieu for the billion people who call India home. The battle, ladies & gentlemen, of Baghpat.

Today we gather to mark the anniversary of the most pivotal battle fought in the subcontinent's history.



The battle that defined the cultural milieu for the billion people who call India home.



The battle, ladies & gentlemen, of Baghpat.pic.twitter.com/mOCeqcZr0U — Yew's Finest (@FinestYew) February 22, 2024

Chaat Wars 3.0 : Baghpat Strikes Back.



This never gets old. pic.twitter.com/hUOZdu9pZ9— Sanket Upadhyay (@sanket) February 22, 2024

What Was Battle All About?

To provide context, a clash occurred between two rival factions of chaat vendors, Shiv Chaat Bhandar and Nav Durga Chaat Bhandar, on the busy street of Atithi Bhawan. The incident gained attention when a local journalist, who was hit with a rod on his right hand, captured the fight on camera. As a result, eight individuals from both groups were arrested and charged with attempted murder. The matter was taken to the state police headquarters in Lucknow for further investigation.



