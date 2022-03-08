Viral Video! Firefighter saves dog from frozen river, video goes viral on the internet

A firefighter in the United States jumped into a frozen river to rescue a dog. The incident took place in Michigan, USA. In it, a dog was out of the house for a walk with its owner, this time he suddenly ran towards the river and jumped into the very cold frozen river.

After several attempts, he climbed on a piece of ice in the river. The Wyandotte Police Department then launched a rescue operation to rescue the dog.

The operation was carried out by the police, firefighters and the animal department. The same video has surfaced. The video shows the dog sitting on a piece of ice. On the other hand, a rescue worker is standing in the water. He is trying to grab the strap around the dog's neck with a stick, and as soon as the strap is in his hand, he pulls it. He then takes the dog out and gives it to his owner in the boat.

This video has received over 20,000 views so far. Hundreds of people have also commented on it. One person wrote in a comment, "The rescue squad did a great job. I'm glad the dog survived." Another wrote that more such people should be given jobs in this department so that they can save the animals. Many others have also commented on the video.