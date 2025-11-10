Viral Video: Man Dresses as Delivery Boy to Surprise Girlfriend on Birthday; Wins Hearts Online

Love can often be complicated these days, particularly when family restrictions and unexpected plans get in the way of celebrations. However, one man came up with a clever and humorous idea to surprise his girlfriend on her birthday. In a video that went viral online, he collaborated with an Instamart delivery driver to sneak into his girlfriend’s residential society, where she lives with her family. Politely, he requested the driver’s T-shirt and helmet so he could disguise himself as a delivery agent. A friend joined him to help execute the plan and record the entire event.

After donning the delivery outfit, the man waited outside her apartment for nearly twenty minutes, continuously calling and messaging his girlfriend to step out. When she eventually arrived, she was completely surprised to see him standing there holding a cake. They celebrated the birthday creatively right outside her home, cutting the cake and making the moment intimate and special. While speaking to the camera, the man explained, “He is talking to a delivery driver, asking him to give his T-shirt and helmet so that he can enter the society, as his girlfriend lives there with her family." He added during the conversation, “If you do this work today, we’ll be really grateful to you.”

After the driver agreed, his friend immediately changed into the Instamart T-shirt. Upon reaching the apartment, he shared, “He’s standing outside for the past 15–20 minutes. He even called his girlfriend and messaged her, but if she’s coming out or not, we don’t know." Once she appeared, the birthday girl was delighted and the couple celebrated right outside her apartment, blowing out candles and cutting the cake together. Video Wins Hearts Online. Instamart Replies Soon after the video went viral, Instamart responded with a simple, “Brocode." Social media users expressed amusement and admiration, with comments such as, “Imagine her parents are watching this video,” “Bhaichara on top,” “She’s scared that the neighbours might come over, but she’s not afraid that this reel will be posted,” “Please never break his heart,” and “Cameraman is too excited.”