Delhi Shocker: Man Allegedly Shoots Himself Dead at Jantar Mantar

A shocking incident occurred at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where a man reportedly took his own life by shooting himself. Delhi Police were immediately alerted and rushed to the scene to investigate. Upon arrival, officers found the man lying with a gunshot wound. Authorities have confirmed that the individual’s identity is currently unknown, as no identification documents or personal papers were found on him. The area has been cordoned off, and police personnel are maintaining a presence at the location while initial procedures are being carried out to secure the site.

Following the legal protocols, the deceased’s body will be sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death and collect necessary forensic evidence. Investigators are attempting to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident. A formal case has been registered, and further inquiry is ongoing to uncover details, including any possible motives or contributing factors. Officials have stated that additional information will be shared as it becomes available, and the investigation remains a priority for Delhi Police.

In another incident that happened last month, a 14-year-old boy was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan at his home in Delhi's Shanti Nagar area. The Class 9 student was alone in his room when the incident took place. His parents and elder sister rushed him to a nearby hospital, but doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. Police have initiated an investigation to understand the circumstances surrounding his death. Authorities reported that the boy’s mobile phone was found set up to record a video in his room. Preliminary investigation revealed that the footage showed him staging the act multiple times before the chair he was standing on slipped, causing his death. A senior police officer said, "There were no indications of foul play. It appears the boy was recording a video when he accidentally slipped. His expressions in the footage suggest he was not intending to take his own life."