Viral Video! Man made jugaad to make stylish cooler from a water tank for summer

Every day new videos are going viral on social media. Many of these videos show desi jugaad. A video showing such a weird desi jugaad has gone viral on social media right now. When a task is difficult or impossible, people make it easier by doing something creative. The phenomenon of making stylish coolers from water drums to get relief from heat has come to the fore. In this video a man has made a cooler out of a water drum that he found in his house. The video shows a blue plastic drum of water, in which the man put the exhaust and made it cooler. He has also put grass in the tank for cold air.

Although this cooler is made from Jugaad, it looks very stylish. This video has been shared on Instagram from a page called desijugad7. Many have liked him, and some have praised him. Some similar videos have gone viral on social media before.