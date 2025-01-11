Virat Kohli as Wolverine, MS Dhoni as...: Indian Cricketers Reimagined as Marvel Heroes in Viral AI-Generated Video | WATCH

An AI-generated video featuring Indian cricketers as Marvel superheroes has gone viral. Shared by the Instagram page Multiverse Matrix, the video shows Yuvraj Singh as Thor, Rohit Sharma as the Hulk, Hardik Pandya as Black Panther, KL Rahul as Doctor Strange, MS Dhoni as Captain America, Virat Kohli as Wolverine, and Sachin Tendulkar as Superman (DC Character).

The video draws comparisons between the players’ on-field personas and the powers of Marvel superheroes.

Yuvraj Singh’s powerful hitting is like Thor’s strength. Rohit Sharma’s aggressive batting is similar to the Hulk’s power. Hardik Pandya’s skills and versatility match Black Panther’s agility. KL Rahul’s calm under pressure is like Doctor Strange’s resilience. MS Dhoni’s leadership is compared to Captain America’s role.

Kohli's aggressive and competitive spirit is compared to Wolverine's fierce determination. Finally, Tendulkar, a legend of the game, is shown as Superman, a symbol of strength and inspiration.