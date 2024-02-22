Watch: Amazon Delivery Truck Split in Half by Train, Driver Walks Away Without a Scratch

A shocking video from the dash camera of an Amazon van, which split into two parts on rail tracks, has gone viral. According to reports, the accident occurred in November 2021, but the video gained attention after TMZ.com obtained the inside footage of the van.

The video is now circulating on social media websites. An Amazon employee drove the truck over a railroad crossing as an Amtrak train approached, which the driver apparently did not see or hear. In the viral video shot from inside the Amazon van, the driver is seen in the front seat as the vehicle is driven. The driver is seen casually making a left turn before the train collides with the van.

Amazon Van Split in Half by Train Impact:

TMZ has obtained exclusive new video of the Amazon van that got split in half on a railroad track a few years ago -- and the footage is SHOCKING 😨 pic.twitter.com/ik5BEhP7ku — TMZ (@TMZ) February 21, 2024

The train continued on its route, pushing part of the damaged van along as the driver appeared shaken up inside the vehicle. Despite the severity of the crash, Alexander Evans, the driver of the Amazon van, survived. The train directly struck his vehicle, severing it into two large chunks, yet he appeared to escape the accident relatively unharmed.