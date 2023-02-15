Watch: Couple sets Guinness World Record for longest underwater kiss

In a record breaking attempt a couple from South Africa locked lips for over 4 minutes and 6 seconds in an infinity pool at the LUX South Ari Atoll resort in Maldives breaking record for the longest ever kiss underwater. The previous record of 3 minutes 24 seconds was set on the Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record. According to the Guinness World Records, the couple began their attempt at 7:30 am on February 4. They started with some breath-hold warm-ups and two underwater trial kisses. They then went for the record-breaking attempt.

Talking about the weeks-long preparation, the couple told the Guinness World Record that three days before their successful attempt, they could not hold their breath nor even reach the existing record. Guinness World Record shared a video of this record on Instagram and wrote, "Longest underwater kiss 4 mins 6 secs by @onebreathbeth and Miles Cloutier." They also added several hashtags, including #kiss, #valentinesday, and #underwater.The couple's attempt was recorded by Sidey the Shark, Maldives' top underwater videographer. A crowd also gathered to watch their record attempt. The couple even requested the audience to remain silent until they surpassed the four-minute mark. However, they kept waiting underwater as they couldn't hear whoops and cheers.Since being shared a day ago, the video has raked up more than 9.9 lakh views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted many to express their thoughts via comments.