Watch: India U-19 Women vice-captain Sehrawat dances during her grand welcome in Delhi
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 2, 2023 07:06 PM 2023-02-02T19:06:47+5:30 2023-02-02T19:14:03+5:30
A video has gone viral showing India Under-19 Women vice-captain Shweta Sehrawat dancing during her grand welcome in Delhi following her team's victory in the Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa.
Sehrawat arrived in Delhi today and was welcomed by her family and friends. She was the highest run-scorer in the tournament.
#WATCH | Delhi: India’s U19 Women cricket team vice-captain Shweta Sehrawat dances as she receives a grand welcome from her family and friends— ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2023
India won the inaugural edition of the U19 ICC Women's World Cup in South Africa. pic.twitter.com/gZD3mNT0hM