Watch: India U-19 Women vice-captain Sehrawat dances during her grand welcome in Delhi

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 2, 2023 07:06 PM 2023-02-02T19:06:47+5:30 2023-02-02T19:14:03+5:30

A video has gone viral showing India Under-19 Women vice-captain Shweta Sehrawat dancing during her grand welcome in Delhi ...

Watch: India U-19 Women vice-captain Sehrawat dances during her grand welcome in Delhi | Watch: India U-19 Women vice-captain Sehrawat dances during her grand welcome in Delhi

Watch: India U-19 Women vice-captain Sehrawat dances during her grand welcome in Delhi

Next

A video has gone viral showing India Under-19 Women vice-captain Shweta Sehrawat dancing during her grand welcome in Delhi following her team's victory in the Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa.

Sehrawat arrived in Delhi today and was welcomed by her family and friends. She was the highest run-scorer in the tournament.

Open in app
Tags : Women T20 World Cup 2023 Viral video T20 World Cup Under-19 World Cup Shweta sehrawat