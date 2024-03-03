WATCH - MS Dhoni Plays Dandiya With Wife Sakshi and Dwayne Bravo at Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Bash

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni was seen playing Dandiya with former Indian Premier League (IPL) teammate Dwayne Bravo and wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni at the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The video of their dance went viral on social media.

In the viral video, Dhoni can be seen enjoying the moment with Bravo and his wife. Bravo, who played under Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, helped the team win several titles. Dhoni and Sakshi attended the event dressed in black outfits, while former West Indies all-rounder Bravo chose a yellow outfit for the occasion.

Not only this, the three Khans also performed at the pre-wedding bash to the famous song 'Natu, Natu' from the movie 'RRR'. They replicated each other's iconic dance steps from 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', the towel step from 'Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din' from 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', and 'Masti Ki Pathshala' from 'Rang De Basanti'.