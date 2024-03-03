Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan Dance Together on 'Naatu Naatu' - WATCH

Bollywood Khans set the stage on fire on the second day of the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on Friday night in Jamnagar. The video of the second day of pre-wedding is going viral on social media, in which Bollywood superstars Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan and Aamir Khan are seen together on stage.

In a video shared on Instagram, Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir were seen donning kurtas pyjama seen dancing together on stage on famous RRR's song 'Natu, Natu.'

Not only this, all three Khans also copied each other's famous dance steps from 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', the towel step from 'Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din' from 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' and 'Masti Ki Pathshala' from 'Rang De Basanti'. From Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the entire Bollywood gathered for the pre-wedding party hosted by the Ambani's in Jamnagar.

Besides SRK, Salman and Aamir, several other Bollywood stars were spotted at the bash. These include Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also attend the mega bash.

While Hollywood singer Rihanna stole the show on the first day of the ceremony, she forced the guests to dance to her tunes. Famous sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar were also seen arrived to attend the celebrations.