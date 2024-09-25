Watch: Woman's Simple Act of Making One Popcorn Gets Over 88.2 Million Views On Instagram, Video Goes Viral

Every day, many videos go viral on social media, covering a range of topics from funny to scary. These videos attract viewers and increase their view counts. Recently, a seemingly ordinary video has sparked significant discussion due to its unexpectedly high view count.

In the video, a woman prepares popcorn using a griddle. She starts by adding a single kernel of corn, a drop of oil, and some salt. While stirring with a wooden spoon, she uses a slotted spoon to place the corn in the pan, which creates curiosity among viewers. Eventually, the kernel pops into popcorn. Although it's a simple process, the video has engaged many people, encouraging them to watch until the end.

This intrigue has resulted in over 88.2 million views on Instagram. Viewers have shared their reactions in the comments, with one person saying, "I'm frustrated because I was just waiting for that little pop." Others echoed similar sentiments, with one remarking, "It's pretty sad that I watched the whole thing."