What happens to dead bodies on planes? check out here

What happens to a person's deadbody if someone dies during the flight? Flight Attendant Brena Young from Virgin Australia shared her experience. Brenna explained in detail, what happens to a deadbody during a flight?

According to The Sun, Brenna said in a podcast that all the staff needed to know that if someone died during the trip, it was important to honor them. She said they first secure the dead passenger's seat. So that when the aircraft lands on the ground, there should be no change in the crime scene and proper investigation of the death takes place.

This means that the entire aircraft and its occupants are involved in the police investigation. The passengers are still in the aircraft and have to wait a long time until the police investigation into the incident is completed.

Every year thousands of deadbodies travel through the sky and no one knows about it at that time. No passenger is told anything about this. That deadbody is given a name. Deadbody is called HR. Which means Human Remains.

The deadbody is kept in the same seat. But when a passenger is sitting on the same side seat, the situation becomes strange. A similar incident took place during a trip from Turkey to Russia. A 50-year-old diabetic died just 45 minutes after starting her journey. Because she didn't have insulin at the time. The journey took three and a half hours. As such, her body was covered with a blanket. But for the passengers sitting next to her, it was a scary experience.