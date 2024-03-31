What Is the ‘Click Here’ Trend on X? All You Need To Know About the Viral Trend

Every time social media surprises netizens with an amazing trend, recently X, formerly known as Twitter, buzzes with the trend ‘Click here.’ The trend is about users sharing images on X with the caption ‘click here’ and an arrow pointing to the bottom left corner, prompting viewers to click on the ‘ALT Text’ button.

What Exactly Is It All About?

According to the trend on X, the ALT Text button, which is an accessibility feature on X, allows users to provide descriptions for images. According to the experts, this feature is used for visually challenged users who rely on screen readers to navigate and understand content on the platform.

For instance, the user Satan with the handle @Scentofawoman10 posted about it and wrote, "If you like and retweet, it will turn the magic on in a few minutes! All scams will be visible on Twitter! If you have a blue tickmark, the outcome will be exemplary! #ClickHere."

Take a look at the post:

if you have a blue tickmark, the outcome will be exemplary! #ClickHerepic.twitter.com/2FLUOFBtGO — Satan (@Scentofawoman10) March 30, 2024

The trend is slowly picking up on all social media platforms, and people from all walks of life are participating in the trend to convey their messages.

Among them was Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi.

“What is the click here pic story.? My timeline is full of it!” she wrote.

What is the click here pic story.? My timeline is full of it! — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) March 30, 2024

The BJP also participated in a viral trend with a message ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election, sharing a “Click here” post.

“Phir ek baar Modi sarkar (Modi sarkar once again),” the party wrote in Hindi in the alt text section of its post.

Ahead of INDIA block mega rally at the Ramlila ground in Delhi against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), meanwhile, had a message on in its "Click here" post which features no other textual description.

Meanwhile, there has been some uproar regarding the meme's use of the ALT Text feature. Some users have criticized the meme and alleged that it is disrespectful to the visually challenged community. However, some others have also expressed frustration with the trend. Let’s see how long the trend will last.