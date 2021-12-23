Woman earns 1 crore monthly income from Instagram and TikTok, who is 'Miss Excel'?

Today, many people are earning millions and crores of rupees a month from social media. An example of this is Cat Norton (@ miss.excel). Yes, Kat Norton earns crores of rupees a month by making videos on Instagram and TikTok. You may be wondering, what does this young woman do? So, this young lady teaches Microsoft Excel on Instagram and TikTok. Kat Norton (@ miss.excel) teaches MS Excel tips and tricks to her fans on Instagram and Tiktok. Within a year, she has gained over 1 million followers on Instagram and TikTok. As soon as Miss Excel uploads the video, fans are overwhelmed by her video. From this she earns about one crore rupees per month.

Who is Miss Excel?

According to The Express, 27-year-old Kat Norton quit her corporate job to teach Microsoft Excel online. After this her life literally changed and now she is earning Rs 1 crore a month by making videos. In addition, she has trained millions of people. Norton, popularly known as @ miss.excel on Instagram, started an online learning business in November 2020. She is now earning crores of rupees by sharing Excel tips and tricks to over 1 million followers. Kat Norton has 5 lakh 70 thousand followers on her Instagram account. Microsoft pays her for these videos.