Woman sells blood plasma to pay for Disney trips

A young woman has made a big decision to fulfill her dream. Liz Gramlich, who lives in Pennsylvania, USA, travels using blood. Lease, 28, decided to sell blood for a trip to Disney World and pay for the trip. Liz decided to donate plasma twice a week so that money would not be an obstacle in fulfilling her dream. Liz has a wonderful fascination with Disney World Trip. She has visited Orlando and Florida about 15 times since the summer of 2020 and plans to visit here at least once a month in 2022. Of course, traveling from Pennsylvania to Florida every month is not so easy and cheap. She decided to sell her blood to fulfill her hobby.

Grammilich once went on a Disney World trip as a child, but she wanted to go there again. She completed her hobby in 2020. But with a covid pandemic, things went awry, and her plan was cut short. So in 2022 she decided to come here every month. Although Gramlich is a Disney World pass holder, the biggest challenges she faced were getting plane tickets, hotel stays, and food and drink. Grammlich has always donated plasma. But she never paid much attention to the benefits. However, she began to believe that earning money from it could meet her needs and that plasma could save someone else's life. In such a situation, she repeatedly considered donating plasma and decided to donate blood twice a week. She was earning Rs 56,823 to Rs 94,662 by donating plasma twice a week. She has decided to spend the majority of this money on theme parks.