World's Tallest Man, Sultan Kosen wants to marry Russian women as they are “incredible beauty and a loving soul”

39-year-old Sultan Kosen is the world's tallest man ever, he is from south-eastern Turkish city of Mardin and works as a Turkish farmer. Sultan Kosen is the world's tallest man ever and also holds the Guinness World Record for the tallest man. He is 8”3 (251cm) tall, he has a tumor that affects his pituitary gland, that causes him suffering from gigantism and acromegaly, which produce too much growth hormone, and that's the reason he is the tallest man in the world. He also opened up about his discomfort of being this tall.

But now Sultan is all set to get married he is searching for a women who can love him unconditionally, and Sultan found that Russian women have loving soul, and that's why he decide to landed in Russia, to get his perfect match.



But this is not going to be his first marriage before this Sultan was married to Merve Dibo who was (5’9”) tall Syrian woman and also ten years younger than him, but his marriage didn't last long because, lack of communication, he told that his wife and he faced the biggest problem of communication, his wife Merve was an Syrian and only speaks Arabic where as Sultan only knows Turkish.



And now as he is single, and wants to get married again he choose to marry a Russian women because he heard Russian womens are “incredible beauty and a loving soul”.



On December in his interview Sultan said he wants to marry a Russian women and want to have son and daughter with her, “It should be easy. I can provide well and do not need money,” he said.

He further added “I would like to take my wife back to Turkey. I live in a historical place, in the southeast, but quite far from the sea. I heard that Russian women love hot, polite men. It should be easy!” He added: "A Russian woman in love will adore her man forever."