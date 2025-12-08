'You Are Just Exploited': India vs Singapore Work Culture Revealed by Employee, Sparks Online Debate

An Instagram reel shared by a influence-cum Machine Learning (ML) Engineer where he distinguished between Indian and Singapore work culture. According to Aman, employees in India beg for leave or make fake excuses, whereas in Singapore, one just needs to inform the boss to take leave from work.

A short Insta video sparked debates among netizens about working hours, after Aman showed how the Singaporean co-operative work culture works, and he felt completely different once he moved abroad. The video is new being circulated and has gone viral among working professionals, which gives an example of the difference between personal and professional life.

In an Instagram reel, Aman said, "India mai leave maangne ke liye humein beg karna padta tha, sir tabiyat kharab hai, sir family emergency, we had to invent tragedy just to get a Friday leave. Here in Singapore, I do not ask, I just inform. Shaam 6 baje baad mera phone mera hai, boss ka nahi, no calls, no guilt, just life. Agar tum 8 baje ke baad office me baith kar hard work kar rahe ho toh tum hard working nahi, tum bas exploited ho yaar." (In India, we have to beg to get leave. Sir, I’m unwell. Sir, there is a family emergency. We had to make up tragedies just to get a Friday off. Here in Singapore, I don’t ask, I just inform. After 6 pm, my phone is mine, not my boss’s. No calls, no guilt, just life. If you are sitting in the office after 8 pm working hard, you are not hard-working, you are just being exploited, friend.)

Aman highlighted how shifting abroad from India changed his personal and work life. In a caption, he wrote, "The biggest mindset shift I had moving to Singapore. Stop justifying your time off. In toxic cultures, you feel the need to explain why you aren’t working. You overshare details, hoping for sympathy or approval."

One user commented on the reel, asking, "Job kaise mili??. Aman replied, "Pdhai krke." The user replied, taking him, "mtlb process pucha." "Soon will make a video on, Aaman said he will make a video on the process of how to get the job abroad or in Singapore.

A user added, "As an Indian, I completely relate with Indian toxic work culture." Another wrote, "You are doing your dream job."