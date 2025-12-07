Watch: Passenger Turns IndiGo Flight Delay Into Live Concert at Mumbai Airport, Video Goes Viral

Indigo flight disruption created panic situation across the country as many people were helplessly stuck at airports. However, this flight delay turned Mumbai International Airport into a musical concert. Video of passenger Zayan Raza singing Woh Lambhe...from Zeher has gone viral on social media. This music-composer was an passenger of IndiGo Mumbai–Patna flight and he instantly change mood of people stranded and entertained people.

Video showed many passengers singing along and applauding his performance, which brought smiles amid the chaos. Social media users praised Zayn, calling him a “mood changer” and thanking him for helping people relax. Zayan posted this jam session on Instagram captioning, "Flight delay tha… toh live concert shuru kar diya, IndiGo ne delay diya, maine melody diya, Mumbai to Patna became Mumbai to Pata Nahi Kab Jayenge."

Some joked that IndiGo must have hired him, while others appreciated how music offered comfort during a stressful time. Comments included, "Such a mood changer for everyone around in that chaos… music always does its wonders" and "Thank you for reminding them to stop and relax." Another user noted, "Only in India we enjoy even in tough times ...baaki yeh kahin aur hota toh sab frustrated log dikhte," with others adding, "More power to you guys."