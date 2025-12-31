‘You Call Him Babu’: Viral Video Shows Woman Slapping, Kicking and Abusing Another in Kanpur Over Alleged Affair With Her Boyfriend

A viral video featuring a young woman brutally assaulting another woman over her boyfriend. In an over one-minute clip, the girl who is slapping and kicking is heard shouting and abusing, “You used to call my boyfriend bhaiya earlier. Now tell me why you call him babu,” while beating her repeatedly. The incident reportedly took place in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

The viral video clearly shows the woman grabbing the victim by her hair, slapping and kicking her multiple times. The woman being assaulted is seen screaming for help as the attacker angrily repeats, “Why did you call my boyfriend babu?”

यूपी - कानपुर में एक ब्वायफ्रेंड को लेकर दो लड़कियों की सड़क पर उठा-पटक देखिए।

बाल खींचे, थप्पड़-लात-घूसे तक चले।



पब्लिक मौज लेती रही, वीडियो बनाती रही। घटना यशोदा नगर बाईपास की है, वीडियो अब वायरल है। pic.twitter.com/UrWw62GGzq — Hari Narayan Tiwari (@HariNarayan151) December 29, 2025

The fight is said to have occurred on the Yashoda Nagar bypass in Kanpur. The woman seen assaulting the victim is reportedly a resident of the Bara area. In the nearly one-minute-long video, onlookers and passersby can be seen standing nearby, but none intervene to stop the assault.

The viral video has come to the notice of the police. Police officials said no formal complaint has been filed so far. They added that appropriate action will be taken if a written complaint is received. The police are also verifying when the video was recorded and the circumstances under which the incident occurred.