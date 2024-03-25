13th edition of ATOMEXPO 2024 begins in Russia

Sochi, March 25 The 13th edition of the global nuclear power conference-cum-exhibition ATOMEXPO 2024 began in Russia's Sochi on Monday.

The two-day event is organised by Russia’s integrated nuclear power major Rosatom.

Over 4,500 participants are expected at the Forum, including representatives of 75 foreign states’ businesses, government entities, and international organisations.

The key theme of AtomExpo 2024, being held at Sirius University of Science and Technology, is generation IV reactor technologies and Russia’s leadership in this area.

As in the past, the event will witness the signing of a couple of agreements and MoUs.

Held since 2009, the Forum is attended by managers of key companies in the global atomic industry, government agencies, and international and public organisations. The Forum format includes an exhibition and congress with an extensive business programme, the key event of which is a plenary session.

To demonstrate Rosatom’s commitment to the climate agenda, the carbon footprint of the 13th ATOMEXPO 2024 International Forum will be offset based on special certificates, Rosatom said.

