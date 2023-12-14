5 Best Sites to Buy Refurbished & Renewed Smartphones in India: Ovantica, Amazon Croma and More

Not everyone has the budget to buy a flagship phone, especially in countries like India. Thus, purchasing a refurbished smartphone is always a good and smart choice.

However, many people are confused about which platforms are trusted for buying these phones. This is crucial because smartphones have become an integral part of our daily lives. Purchasing a device from an untrusted website can ruin your experience.

To address this issue, we're going to list the top 5 websites in India where you can buy refurbished and renewed smartphones at very affordable rates, with a warranty.

Refurbished phones offer the perfect blend of quality and affordability, giving you access to premium features without the premium price tag."

Minimum criteria for including a website in our list:

1. Must come with an at-least 6 months warranty.

2. The device must go through testing before selling them.

3. Must come with an atleast 7 days replacement policy.

4. Must offer free and Cash on Delivery.

Best Sites to Buy Refurbished/Renewed Smartphones

1. Ovantica.com

Founded in July 2015, Ovantica specializes in offering a platform for buying and selling high-end refurbished and renewed smartphones. It earns the top spot on our list due to its competitive pricing, superior warranty, and replacement policies compared to its competitors. Customers can directly reach out via WhatsApp for all pre-sale queries, where they’ll receive assistance. The company's mission is to 'Make Luxury Affordable,' focusing on providing unboxed, renewed, and refurbished high-end products such as smartphones and laptops.

They offer:

1. Up-to 1 year warranty.

2. 7 days replacement policy.

3. Smartphones in three different conditions.

4. Free and Cash on Delivery.

5. Smartphones that goes through 47 quality tests.

6. Instant and friendly Whatsapp support.

2. Amazon

This brand needs no introduction. Amazon, renowned not only for new smartphones, also offers a selection of refurbished devices. However, their prices are slightly higher compared to the other platforms I've listed above.

They Offer:

1. Products that are tested before sale.

2. Up to 6 months warranty.

3. 6 months of return or refund policy.

3. Croma

Croma is a prominent Indian retail chain for consumer electronics and durables, established by the Tata Group in 2006. They also deal in refurbished smartphones, as they are well established and a TATA company, which every Inidan trust, you can have a look on the refurbished phones they sell on their platform.

They Offer:

1. 7 days return and replacement policy.

2. Good after sales services

4. OLX

Olx is another one of the biggest platform to buy and sell smartphones and other devices. Here you can also purchase refurbished smartphones, direct from trusted sellers. And in some cases you can also get smartphones at a very affordable rates with brand warranty.

The good thing about this platform is that you can directly contact with the dealer and ask all the question about the device which you want to purchase.

They Offer:

1. Lower prices for second-hand devices, enabling significant savings.

2. Diverse range of brands and models to choose from.

3. Easy local transactions, often with options for in-person inspection.

4. Prices on OLX.in are often open to negotiation, allowing for potentially better deals.

5. Quikr

Quikr is a leading online classifieds platform in India, founded in 2008. It offers a user-friendly platform where individuals and businesses can buy, sell, rent, or find a wide range of products and services. It is similar to OLX.

They provide:

1. Cheaper prices for used devices, which can save you a lot of money.

2. A wide variety of different brands and models to pick from.

3. Simple local deals, where you can often meet the seller and check the device yourself.

4. The chance to bargain on prices at OLX.in, so you might get even better deals.