5 years of realme: A journey of innovation & empowerment

New Delhi, May 2 In today's society, where technology is rapidly advancing, it is crucial to ensure that the youth are equipped with the tools and 'Dare to leap' attitude they need to succeed.

Keeping this in mind, realme said on Friday it aims to shape the future of technology and make it accessible to everyone, and inspire their creativity with technology, regardless of their background or financial situation.

realme said it understands that young people today need access to technology that can help them stay connected, learn, and express themselves creatively. With this in mind, realme designs its products to cater specifically to the needs of the youth.

realme's aims to revitalise youth aspirations and evolve along with its users. realme's products are designed to cater to the needs of the youth, with a focus on performance, design, and cutting-edge technology. In the spirit of empowering the youth in the last few years, realme put through efforts and launched multiple initiatives.

Recently, realme launched a College Ambassador Programme for students to provide them with platforms to showcase their talents and skills. The programme aims to offer a great opportunity for young minds across the country to be a part of the tech revolution that realme aims to bring about in the coming years while contributing to it as well. realme, with its unwavering dedication to a shared ethos, has joined hands with Pearl Academy to launch a novel campaign called 'Curve in Design'.

This is aimed at inspiring and promoting the imaginative and artistic potential of the younger generation. realme is wholeheartedly committed to nurturing and supporting the inventive and enterprising minds of students, thereby establishing a dynamic relationship of growth.

realme has previously collaborated with well-known brands to provide state-of-the-art technology and innovative design to its youthful clientele. The collaboration with Coca-Cola resulted in the release of the remarkable realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition.

In 2022, realme collaborated with Naruto to launch realme GT Neo3 Naruto Edition. These collaborations have attracted tremendous attention from the young demographic, propelling realme to pursue and continue its efforts in the future

Over the past 5 years, realme has expanded its user base to over 160 million worldwide, of which 70 million are in India alone. At present, realme's community boasts a staggering 6.5 million members and many more users joining the community each day. realme has been a brand of many firsts; realme was the first brand in India to introduce a 5G-enabled smartphone.

In addition to this, realme has made its way by introducing groundbreaking processors, such as the cutting-edge MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset featured in our exquisite realme X7 5G, and the MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G processor embodied in our remarkable realme 9 Pro+ 5G, among other notable examples.

Since 2018, realme has been a technology democratizer at the core, forging ahead with an aim to create an innovative TechLife ecosystem, in-line with their consumers' needs. Among many recognitions, realme has received immense amounts of love from its users and has won several awards in the Tech industry.

realme said it promises to offer leap-forward technologies and will lead the segment with its unparalleled tech upgrades in four key areas: camera, storage, charging, and design. realme is committed to providing higher megapixel cameras, large storage capacity, faster charging capabilities, and premium designs to enhance the overall user experience.

realme's approach to innovation is centered around creating products that are not only technologically advanced but also reasonable and accessible to a wider audience.

To achieve this, realme has invested heavily in research and development (R&D) through its dedicated R&D center called the realme Global Institute of Leap-forward Technology which reflects its strategy and commitment to accelerate advancements in future product development, aligning with its mission of driving leap-forward innovations. realme has been at the forefront of technological advancements in the smartphone industry, and their latest devices reflect this.

realme introduced cutting-edge features such as high-refresh-rate displays, powerful processors, 5G connectivity, and advanced camera systems. The recently launched C-series smartphone, realme C55 was equipped with Android's first 'Mini-Capsule' which is one such example of innovation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor