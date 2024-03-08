61 pc Indian women see housing as investment asset class: Report

New Delhi, March 8 About 61 per cent of Indian women see housing as the preferred investment asset class, while nearly 16 per cent prefer the stock market, and 14 per cent pick gold, a new report said on Friday.

According to the real estate services company ANAROCK, about 78 per cent of women homebuyers prefer to buy homes for end-use, and 22 per cent will do so for investment.

"Women today are no longer mere influencers in the home buying process, but independent decision makers and are buying homes for either self-use or investment," said Santhosh Kumar, Vice Chairman - ANAROCK Group.

The report surveyed 5,510 participants, of which women comprised a 50 per cent share.

According to the report, 3BHKs were the most favoured configurations for a significant 57 per cent of women, followed by 29 per cent of women home seekers voting for 2BHKs.

Around 9 per cent women were looking for 4BHK homes or larger.

In terms of budget ranges, nearly 36 per cent of women home seekers prefer to buy mid-segment housing (priced Rs 45 to 90 lakh), followed by 28 per cent preferring premium homes priced between Rs 90 lakh and Rs 1.5 crore.

A significant 23 per cent prefer to buy luxury homes priced more than Rs 1.5 crore, and just 20 per cent will settle for affordable homes priced less than Rs 45 lakh, the report noted.

"While the survey finds that 24 per cent of all polled home seekers now prefer newly launched properties, a deep dive reveals that just 15 per cent of women respondents prefer homes in newly launched projects," said Kumar.

