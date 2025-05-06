76 pc Indians trust AI, far ahead of global average at 46 pc: Report

New Delhi, May 6 About 76 per cent of Indians are confident in using artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, a figure far higher than the global average of 46 per cent, a new report said on Tuesday.

The report by KPMG, which surveyed over 48,000 people across 47 countries, highlighted India as a global leader in public trust and adoption of AI.

The report, titled ‘Trust, Attitudes and Use of Artificial Intelligence: A Global Study 2025’, found that India is not only more optimistic about AI but is also more prepared to use it in everyday life and at work.

According to the report, 90 per cent of Indian respondents said AI has improved accessibility and effectiveness in various areas, making it a transformative force in the country.

At the same time, 97 per cent of Indians said they intentionally use AI at work, and 67 per cent said they couldn’t complete their tasks without it.

In comparison, only 58 per cent of employees globally report intentionally using AI, with just 31 per cent using it regularly.

The report was led by Professor Nicole Gillespie and Dr Steve Lockey from the Melbourne Business School, in collaboration with KPMG.

KPMG India’s Akhilesh Tuteja said the findings show that "India is well-positioned to lead the world in ethical and innovative AI use".

He noted that while optimism is high, responsible governance and policy frameworks are essential to ensure that AI is used safely and fairly.

Professor Gillespie added that the global public wants reassurance that AI is being developed and used in a secure and transparent way.

“The importance of trust and governance in ensuring AI technologies are accepted and adopted widely,” she emphasised.

Nearly 86 per cent have personally experienced or seen positive outcomes from AI, including better productivity, improved innovation, and reduced time spent on routine tasks.

The report also found that AI training and understanding are higher in India compared to advanced economies.

About 78 per cent of Indian respondents feel confident in their ability to use AI, 64 per cent have received some form of AI training, and 83 per cent feel they can use AI tools effectively, said the report.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor