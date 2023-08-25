95% of Indian IT leaders believe genAI soon have big role at their firms: Report

New Delhi, Aug 25 About 95 per cent of Indian IT leaders believe that generative artificial intelligence (AI) will soon have a prominent role in their organisations, a new report said on Friday.

According to the enterprise software major Salesforce, 87 per cent of IT leaders in India said that the role of AI in their organisations is well-defined.

The report highlighted trends impacting IT organisations, such as shifting approaches to application development, the widening gap between IT services demand and supply, and the transformative impact of automation and artificial intelligence.

“Delivering innovation, turning data into action, and rising to meet increasing security threats, business has never asked more of technology and its leaders. Driving business value is critical and return on investments and speed are IT’s top success measures,” said Deepak Pargaonkar, VP - Solution Engineering, Salesforce India.

The report included IT leaders across 28 counties, including 300 from India.

Moreover, the report mentioned that 74 per cent of Indian IT organisations have trouble keeping up with demands from the business, as 91 per cent project increased demand over the next 18 months.

In response, 95 per cent of IT leaders said that they’re increasingly focused on driving operational efficiencies.

Only 40 per cent of Indian IT organisations can support all app development requests they receive. To scale their capacity, 83 per cent have adopted low-code or no-code tools, and 53 per cent use composability, according to

the report.

About 76 per cent of IT leaders have trouble balancing business and security objectives, prompting them to adopt an array of defence measures.

Nearly 63 per cent of IT organisations use data encryption, for example, and 59 per cent use multi-factor authentication, the report showed.

