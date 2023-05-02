ace turtle raises Rs 293 cr to expand retail footprint, tech stack

New Delhi, May 2 Homegrown technology-native retail company ace turtle on Tuesday said it has raised $34 million (about Rs 293 crore) as part of its Series B funding.

The company said the funds will be utilised to acquire long-term licenses of international fashion and lifestyle brands and expand company's proprietary technology stack.

The funding round was led by new investors Vertex Growth, SBI Investment Co Ltd, Farglory, Lesing Nine, Stride Ventures, Tuscan Ventures and Trifecta Capital.

The existing investors Vertex Southeast Asia & India and InnoVen Capital also participated in this round.

"The funds will be utilised to develop cutting-edge technological tools that ensure seamless omni-channel operations, acquire licenses for new fashion and lifestyle brands, and recruit skilled talent across all levels to support the aggressive growth plans," said Nitin Chhabra, CEO, ace turtle.

ace turtle grew significantly in the financial year 2022-23 by doubling its revenue and becoming EBITDA-positive.

