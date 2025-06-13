Adani Cement, CREDAI to boost sustainable and high-quality urban construction

Ahmedabad, June 13 Adani Cement and the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) on Friday joined hands to advance sustainable and high-quality construction in the country.

The strategic alliance brings together Adani Cement and the country’s apex body of private real estate developers, aiming to benefit both organisations and the broader construction industry.

Under this collaboration, Adani Cement will leverage CREDAI’s nationwide network of more than 13,000 developers to strengthen its B2B outreach, while CREDAI members benefit from Adani Cement’s industry-leading solutions.

The signing took place in the presence of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, during the CREDAI Governing Council Meeting held in Panjim, attended by industry body office bearers and leading developers from across the country.

"Our exclusive partnership with CREDAI is a testament to Adani Cement’s commitment to nation-building through sustainable and innovative construction.

He further stated that this collaboration aligns perfectly with our vision of building a greener, smarter urban future – one where Adani Cement’s technical expertise and CREDAI’s on-ground experience come together to create stronger, safer, and more sustainable structures.

The industry body members will have the advantage of enhancing their project quality in various parameters, including availability of Adani Cement’s Innovative Concrete Solutions; and availability of Adani’s diverse Ready-Mix Concrete (RMX) and advanced concrete solutions customised to varied requirements – from standard grades to specialised mixes.

CREDAI members will benefit from Adani Cement’s premium products, including concrete solutions and technical expertise, elevating high-quality, sustainable urban development

“We are excited to work closely with CREDAI members and support them with the best of our materials and R&D capabilities, ultimately delivering superior value to homeowners and contributing to India’s growth story,” said Bahety.

The announcement comes at a pivotal time when India’s cement consumption patterns are undergoing a significant shift. Traditionally, individual home builders (IHBs) in the retail segment constituted the largest share of cement usage, accounting for roughly 60 per cent of demand.

However, rapid urbanisation and infrastructural growth have fuelled a surge in B2B demand – large real estate developments and public infrastructure projects are now driving cement consumption at an unprecedented pace.

Government-led construction of highways, metro systems, and smart cities, alongside private sector high-rise developments, is contributing to the ‘non-trade’ segment’s momentum, gradually balancing the once IHB-dominated market.

